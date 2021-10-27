Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 57,452 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNE. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.