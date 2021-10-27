Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of SQSP opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.34.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

