Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $224,876.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $322,906.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.99. The firm has a market cap of $676.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.