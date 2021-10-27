Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 24,086 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 75,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $977.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

