Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,141 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,683,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

