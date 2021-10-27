Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,348 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Belden were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Belden by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,959,000 after acquiring an additional 78,536 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,524,000 after buying an additional 95,305 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

