Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.82. 182,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,652. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $486,438.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $485,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

