Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.81, but opened at $82.13. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bandwidth shares last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 3,963 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAND. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880 shares of company stock valued at $76,963. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29, a PEG ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.28.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.