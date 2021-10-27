Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $14,121,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 194.0% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 365,358 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $9,331,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,803,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,891,526 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of -856.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

