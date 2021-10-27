B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Anterix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

