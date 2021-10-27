AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. 930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,539. AZZ has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

