Azuki Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $904,000.30 and approximately $61.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

