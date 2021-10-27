Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,837. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

