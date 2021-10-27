Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 43.91%.

NASDAQ:AWRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.21. Aware has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.52.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

