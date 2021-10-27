Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative net margin of 43.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%.

Shares of AWRE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,292. Aware has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

