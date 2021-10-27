Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.22

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.22 and last traded at $174.67, with a volume of 28475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after buying an additional 98,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.