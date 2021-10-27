Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.28

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 2219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 415.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 13.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

