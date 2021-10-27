Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Position Reduced by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,117 shares during the quarter. Avidity Biosciences accounts for about 18.1% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $28,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RNA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,602. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $820.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

