Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $29.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 152,246 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,500 shares of company stock worth $9,997,700 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

