AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Earnings Results

Oct 27th, 2021

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. 5,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,043. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Earnings History for AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

