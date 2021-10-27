AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. 5,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,043. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

