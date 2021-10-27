AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 871,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,182,723. AT&T has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.