Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.00

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

ATLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. The business had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,547. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

