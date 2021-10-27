Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.95. Atlantic American shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 33,998 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $83.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 7.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

