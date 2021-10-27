ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 3,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,409,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATIP. started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

