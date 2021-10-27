Atheios Hits Market Capitalization of $52,716.85 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 77.6% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $52,716.85 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,754,314 coins and its circulating supply is 44,517,540 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.