Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.90

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 2262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$953.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.60.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.56 million for the quarter.

In other Atalaya Mining news, Director Hui Liu sold 11,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total value of C$35,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,061.56.

About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.