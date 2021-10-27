Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.57

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and traded as low as $13.00. Astronics shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 201 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $402.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

