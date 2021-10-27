Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,831 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $48,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

