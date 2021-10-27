Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $38,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,420. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $190.45 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $216.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.