Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 115,324 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

