Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812,470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,046,000 after buying an additional 384,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 459,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,793,000 after buying an additional 379,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 139,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 326,872 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average is $128.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

