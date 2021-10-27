ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

About ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF)

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

