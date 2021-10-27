ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASMIY stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.90. 1,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.86. ASM International has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $448.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.35.

ASMIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.68.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

