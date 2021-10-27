ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,875. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 425.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.