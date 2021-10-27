Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($45.70) EPS.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 121,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,332. The company has a market capitalization of $429.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

