Ascendant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,045,000 after buying an additional 3,602,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 300,892 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,982. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.

