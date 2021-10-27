Ascendant Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $13.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $312.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.66.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

