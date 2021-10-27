Ascendant Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $209,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

MAIN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,992. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

