Ascendant Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,500 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

Shares of YETI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,641 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

