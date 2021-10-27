Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ABG opened at $208.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.56. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $230.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

