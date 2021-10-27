Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $208.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day moving average is $191.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

