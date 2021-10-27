Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 477.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 759.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. 642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,397. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

