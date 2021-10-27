Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $22.75. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ares Capital traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 11528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

