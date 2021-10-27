Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.