Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issues Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 43,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

