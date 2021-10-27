Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARRRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 41,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Ardea Resources has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

