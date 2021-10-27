Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

ADM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after buying an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.