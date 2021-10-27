Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,337. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

