Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 725.0% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ATBPF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 280,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.43. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

