Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $40,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

NYSE ANTM traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $437.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,705. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $438.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

